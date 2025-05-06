Putin & Netanyahu speak amid Middle East escalations

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the telephone on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin, discussing various issues in the Middle East and bilateral relations between the countries.

The call came ahead of Russia celebrating the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender, which is celebrated as Victory Day on May 9 in Russia.

Putin conveyed wishes of health and well-being to veterans living in Israel," the Kremlin said. The leaders also stressed their determination to defend the truth about World War II and the Holocaust, denouncing attempts to falsify history. The Russian statement noted the Soviet and Red Army's contributions to toppling the Nazi regime, adding that May 9 is honored as a holiday in both Russia and Israel.

While Israel has managed to navigate diplomatic relations over the course of the Ukraine war, preserving good ties with both countries, i24NEWS learned on Monday that a Ukrainian company seeks legal action in Israel to confiscate Russian interests, citing a ruling in The Netherlands.