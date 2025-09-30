Netanyahu set to visit India in first trip since 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit India by the end of the year, marking his first official trip to the country since 2018.

While exact dates have yet to be finalized, the visit is aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the two nations.

Netanyahu plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, technology, and trade.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1973093999574429857 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The visit reflects Israel’s strategic pivot toward Asia amid increasingly strained relations with Europe.

Israeli officials say the trip will provide an opportunity to expand bilateral partnerships and deepen regional cooperation, highlighting India’s growing importance in Israel’s foreign policy.