Netanyahu set to visit India in first trip since 2018

Netanyahu plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, technology, and trade

Guy Azriel
Guy Azriel ■ Diplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel ■ 
 ■ 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his wife Sara and Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi at a welcome ceremony in the president's house in New Delhi, India
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his wife Sara and Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi at a welcome ceremony in the president's house in New Delhi, India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit India by the end of the year, marking his first official trip to the country since 2018. 

While exact dates have yet to be finalized, the visit is aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the two nations.

Netanyahu plans to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, technology, and trade. 

The visit reflects Israel’s strategic pivot toward Asia amid increasingly strained relations with Europe.

Israeli officials say the trip will provide an opportunity to expand bilateral partnerships and deepen regional cooperation, highlighting India’s growing importance in Israel’s foreign policy.

