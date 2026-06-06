Report: Pentagon flags Israel as top counterintelligence risk amid spying concerns

The reported assessment comes at a sensitive moment in US-Israeli ties, including reported tensions between Trump and Netanyahu over the scope of Israeli military action in Lebanon

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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File photo of the Pentagon
File photo of the PentagonAlex Brandon / AP

The Pentagon has raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to its highest level, amid growing concern that the longtime US ally has stepped up efforts to spy on American officials, NBC News reported, citing two US officials and a former US official.

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The Defense Intelligence Agency recently circulated an internal notice designating Israel as a “critical” counterintelligence threat, the report said. Officials cited by NBC said the move reflected concern that Israel was seeking information on internal admin deliberations over the war with Iran and possible diplomatic off-ramps.

Israel’s Embassy in Washington denied the allegations, saying Israel “does not gather intelligence on American entities, let alone US government officials.” 

A White House official also rejected the report as false, while the Pentagon declined to comment, according to NBC

Intelligence cooperation between the US and Israel was continuing, it is understood, though American personnel were expected to apply stricter security precautions when dealing with Israeli counterparts.

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The reported assessment comes at a sensitive moment in US-Israeli ties, including reported tensions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the scope of Israeli military action in Lebanon and its effect on the wider ceasefire.

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