Report: Doha strike 'deepened U.S. frustrations' with Netanyahu as Qatar PM visits DC to meet Trump

Recommended -

Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha on Tuesday left the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump increasingly frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a Politico report citing two unnamed sources familiar with White House deliberations.

“Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone,” a source is quoted as saying. “That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”

At the same time, the U.S. is understood to be working to mitigate the rage of its Qatari allies.

Qatar’s prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani is visiting the U.S. on Friday, and is expected to meet Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump peace envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss the Israeli strike and the status of the Gaza ceasefire talks.

Netanyahu meanwhile has responded defiantly to international criticism for the attack, including a White House statement that the “unilateral bombing” inside Qatar “does not advance Israel or America’s goals.”

In a video statement, he pointed out that the Gulf state was harboring terrorists and suggested Israel reserved the right to continue attacks in the future. “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice,” he said. “Because if you don’t, we will.”