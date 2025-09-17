Report: Syria and Israel near 'historic' security deal, sources say

Recommended -

A new report from Independent Arabia alleges Syria and Israel are close to a “historic” security deal, with talks described as in their final stage and more than 95% of terms agreed. The outlet cites unnamed high-level diplomatic sources.

The article claims that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani is slated to meet Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in London on Wednesday, alongside the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Washington’s special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack.

The draft terms reportedly include: an Israeli withdrawal from all areas seized after December 8, 2024 except two military points atop Mount Hermon; postponing the Golan Heights question; Syrian commitments to curb any Iran-linked presence and prevent attacks on Israel from Syrian territory; and Israeli pledges not to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs and to recognize the government of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The report adds that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to personally announce the agreement at a Washington ceremony at month’s end, while noting reported Syrian hesitancy about a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the Gaza war and U.S. pressure to proceed.

The outlet says the goal is to sign the security agreement “within the next few days.” These claims have not been independently verified.