Report: Syrian, Israeli officials to meet on sidelines of al-Sharaa's Azerbaijan trip

An Israeli and a Syrian official will hold a meeting in Baku on Saturday on the sidelines of President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Azerbaijan, news agencies reported citing a high-ranking Syrian source.

Al-Sharaa arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday for his first official visit to the Muslim country—widely regarded as one of Israel's closest allies—since taking office earlier this year.

“There will be a meeting between a Syrian official and an Israeli official on the sidelines of the visit being conducted by al-Sharaa in Baku,” Agence-France Presse quoted the Syrian official as saying.

It is understood that al-Sharaa would not participate in the meeting, expected to focus on “the recent Israeli military presence in Syria” since the overthrow of president Bashar al-Assad in December.

This comes amid reports of a rapprochement between Israel and the new Syrian regime, including an i24NEWS exclusive that Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with al-Sharaa at the White House in September.

A Syrian source source close to al-Sharaa told i24NEWS that Netanyahu and al-Sharaa will sign a security agreement, under the patronage of U.S. President Trump.

This will be the first step towards a peace and normalization agreement between the two countries, according to the source.