Report: Trump wants to expand Abraham Accords into Central Asia, beginning with Israel's ally Azerbaijan

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump seeks to bring Azerbaijan and some Central Asian allies into the Abraham Accords, Reuters reported on Friday citing five sources with knowledge of the matter.

The historic Abraham Accords, inked in 2020 and 2021 during Trump’s first term in office, saw four Muslim-majority countries normalize diplomatic relations with Israel.

Azerbaijan is widely regarded as one of Israel's closest allies, and most other Central Asian states have longstanding relations with Israel; meaning that an expansion of the accords to include them would largely be symbolic, focusing on strengthening ties in areas like trade and military cooperation.

"Such an expansion would reflect Trump’s openness to pacts that are less ambitious than his administration’s goal to convince regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia to restore ties with Israel while war rages in Gaza," according to the report.

A potential sticking point in the expansion is Azerbaijan’s conflict with Armenia, since the Trump administration considers a peace deal between the two Caucasus nations as a precondition to join the Abraham Accords, three sources say.

While Trump officials have publicly floated several potential entrants into the accords, the talks centered on Azerbaijan are among the most structured and serious, the sources say. Two of the sources argue a deal could be reached within months or even weeks.

Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, in March to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Aryeh Lightstone, a key Witkoff aide, met Aliyev later in the spring in part to discuss the Abraham Accords, three of the sources say.

As part of the discussions, Azerbaijani officials have contacted officials in Central Asian nations, including in nearby Kazakhstan, to gauge their interest in a broader Abraham Accords expansion, those sources say. It was not clear which other countries in Central Asia – which include Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan – were contacted.