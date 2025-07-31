Report: Wishing to end Gaza war, Trump is losing patience with Netanyahu

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump wishes to end the war raging in Gaza and believes that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a vested interest in prolonging it, the Atlantic reported on Thursday, citing two officials familiar with the matter.

Trump, the officials said, is willing to publicly contradict the Israeli leader on sensitive issues pertaining to Gaza, including the extent of food insecurity in the Palestinian enclave.

The White House, the report claimed, believes that Netanyahu is making moves that interfere with a potential cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas.

However, the officials cited in the article added that Trump held Hamas as the party ultimately responsible for the ongoing crisis, and was not intending to alter his administration's pro-Israel policy.