Representative of hostage families addresses UN for 1st time

Michael Levy, the brother of hostage Or Levy, spoke to the UN Security Council on Wednesday as the body convened on the issue of captives still held by Gazan terrorists for the first time.

"For every day this Council fails to act, the message is clear: some lives are worth saving, and some are not," Levy said. "I refuse to believe this Council, which was created to uphold the highest ideals of humanity, would turn its back on those who need it the most. The Council has a chance to stand up to what’s right. I’m asking you to prove that international law means something. Demand the release of all 100 lives."

More than 14 months after the October 7, the decision to hold the meeting came after increased pressure by the US and Israel. Levy was joined by Dr. Shira Efron of Israel Policy Forum.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon thanked Levy for his speech. Danon urged the council to act.

"The time to act is now! The Middle East does not look the same - we continue to dismantle Hamas and eliminate any threat from them, Hezbollah is no longer the same cruel and dangerous organization that it was and the Assad regime has fallen," Danon said.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for the Council and the world - Prevent a nuclear Iran and define the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization."

He also addressed the Iranian people directly earlier, speaking in Farsi: “People of Iran, do not miss this rare historic opportunity. Take action! The people of Israel stand by your side!"

"We know the cost of freedom and the courage it demands," he said. "Your fight is not just for yourselves, but for the millions of lives the regime has destabilized and destroyed. In your hands lies the power to rebuild a land rich in history, culture and resilience."

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also thanked Levy for his speech, "sharing your anguish, your frustration with this Counci," she said.

"We must speak with one voice and demand that Hamas agree to release the hostages they are holding, so that we can implement the deal on the table," she added.