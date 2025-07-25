'Rewarding terror': Israeli officials slam Macron's plan to recognize Palestinian statehood

Recommended -

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the announcement by President Emmanual Macron on Thursday that France would soon recognize Palestinian statehood.

"Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became," Netanyahu wrote in a message posted to social media. "A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it. Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1948484711871119454 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stressed that Macron's move is bound to be deleterious for the hostage and ceasefire negotiations Israel is leading vis-à-vis Hamas by strengthening the hand of the Palestinian jihadist group.

"Such a gift, which Hamas was quick to welcome last night, is only expected to lead to a hardening of its positions in the negotiations,' Sa'ar charged. "The implications are: prolonging the war, continuing the abuse of the hostages, and also prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1948642907553948095 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett recorded a video statement saying that the idea of a Palestinian state has already been tested, in Gaza, where it led to the establishment of the Hamas terror regime whose horrible crimes culminated in the October 7 massacre. Bennett likewises suggested that this would trigger further entrechment and separatism on the part of France's radicalized Muslim minorities, leading Islamists to seek a separate entity in the midst of France.

Bestselling historian Michael Oren, Israel's former ambassador to Washington and one of the most authoritative Israeli commentators on current affairs, also tied the decision to ethnic and religious tensions within France, and the country's struggles with integrating waves of migrants from North Africa and elsewhere. Oren's harsh verdict on Macron was to pronounce him a modern-day Philippe Pétain, the disgraced leader of the collaborationist Vichy regime.