Rubio holds first meeting with hostage families, urges end to Gaza war

Recommended -

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held on Friday his first meeting with the families of the hostages still held in Gaza since taking office in January, telling the loved ones that a "real victory" can only occur in Gaza when the remaining hostages are returned.

Those in attendance included Omri Miran's brother-in-law; Evyatar David’s brother; Hadar Goldin's brother; and Iair Horn, who himself is a freed hostage, with his brother Eitan still held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, they urged the current U.S. administration for a "bold decision." "We've waited long enough," the family members said. "It's time to make brave decisions and bring all our loved ones back—all at once."

Rubio, in turn, expressed the Trump administration’s “unwavering commitment” in rescuing the 49 remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive.

This meeting comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he believes a ceasefire will be reached between Israel and Hamas "within the next week."