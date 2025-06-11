Rubio stands up for Israeli ministers: 'Don't forget who the real enemy is'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized sanctions imposed on ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich by the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia on Tuesday, prompting Israeli leaders to thank him and the US for unwavering support.

"These sanctions do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war," Rubio wrote on X.

"We reject any notion of equivalence: Hamas is a terrorist organization that committed unspeakable atrocities, continues to hold innocent civilians hostage, and prevents the people of Gaza from living in peace," he added. "We remind our partners not to forget who the real enemy is. The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel."

Earlier today, five Western countries announced they would impose sanctions on the National Security Minister Ben Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. According to the decree, the sanctions will include a freeze on assets and a ban on entry into the countries' territories. Ben Gvir and Smotrich stand accused of involvement, incitement, promotion, and support for activities that infringe upon human rights, particularly violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Recommended -

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar thanked Rubio on X for being "a clear moral voice, a voice of a true friend. Your words should be the compass to the international community, to all those preaching Israel, ignoring realities."

"The British Mandate for the land of Israel ended in May 1948. It will never return," Sa'ar earlier wrote. "Early next week, we will hold a government meeting in which we will decide on our response to the decisions taken against the ministers."

"Thank you, Mr. Secretary of State! The American administration is a moral compass in the face of the confusion of some Western countries that choose to appease terrorist organizations like Hamas," Ben Gvir wrote, responding to Rubio. "Israel is not afraid — we will continue to fight terrorism! History will judge the Chamberlains of our time."

Smotrich also responded to thank Rubio, calling him "a clear and unwavering voice of justice, morality, and the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, between truth and falsehood. In a world driven by interests, petty politics, and moral confusion, the United States under President Trump’s leadership stands as a courageous beacon of truth, freedom, and justice. Together, we will defeat evil and bring much light and goodness to the entire free world."