Russia, China condemn Israeli strikes on Iran at UN emergency meeting

At an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on Friday, Russia and China issued strong condemnations of Israel’s military strikes on Iran, calling for an immediate end to the escalation and warning of severe global consequences.

China’s Ambassador to the UN, Fu Cong, denounced what he described as “violations of Iranian sovereignty” and urged all parties to halt “dangerous military actions.”

He voiced “deep concern” over the growing tensions and stressed that the current situation could derail diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

Russia’s Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya delivered an even more forceful rebuke, accusing Israel of bringing the region closer to “a full-scale nuclear catastrophe.” Nebenzya labeled the strikes a “flagrant violation” of both the UN Charter and international law, while also blaming Western nations for fueling the crisis by backing Israel.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, echoed those accusations, directly implicating the United States and its allies for supporting Israel’s military operation. He said Washington shares “full responsibility for the consequences of this aggression.”

Israel defended its actions, with Ambassador Danny Danon emphasizing that the strikes were a matter of national survival. “We did not act recklessly,” Danon told the Security Council. “Israel faced a direct threat from Iran’s nuclear ambitions. We acted alone, not because we sought conflict, but because no other option remained.”