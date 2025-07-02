Sa'ar calls for snapback sanctions on Iran after IAEA coordination suspended

Recommended -

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called on Germany, France, and the United Kingdom – known as the E3 – to immediately impose snap-back sanctions on Iran after President Mahmoud Pezeshkian announced the suspension of Tehran's coordination with the UN's nuclear watchdog.

"Iran has just issued a scandalous announcement about suspending its cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency)," Sa'ar wrote on X.

"This is a complete renunciation of all its international nuclear obligations and commitments. The international community must act decisively now and utilize all means at its disposal to stop Iranian nuclear ambitions."

Pezeshkian's move came after his country's parliament had voted against continued compliance with the agency, as leaders pointed a finger of blame at IAEA chief Rafael Grossi for placing doubt in the Islamic Republics nuclear activities.

Israel launched a 12-day war against Iran on June 12, with the 60-day timeline for nuclear talks set by US President Donald Trump also expiring.