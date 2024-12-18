Sa'ar calls Irish president 'antisemitic liar' after pulling Dublin embassy

The diplomatic conflict between Israel and Ireland is escalating, following a heated exchange between the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and the Irish President Michael Higgins on Wednesday. This verbal escalation comes in the wake of Israel's decision to close its embassy in Ireland.

"Once an antisemitic liar - always an antisemitic liar," Sa'ar said on X.

Higgins called Israel's decision on Tuesday "a very serious business to actually brand a people because in fact they disagree with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is in breach of so many bits of international law, and who has breached the sovereignty of three of his neighbors, in relation to Lebanon, Syria, and would like in fact actually to have a settlement into Egypt."

"I think to suggest that because one criticizes Prime Minister Netanyahu, that is, one is antisemitic, is such a gross defamation and slander," he said. "Well, I have to say that originally when I was accepting [Israeli Ambassador Dana Erlich’s] credentials, I put it [criticism of Irish policy] down to lack of experience, but then I saw later that it was part of a pattern to damage Ireland."

Saar highlighted the situation with Lebanon, recalling the Hezbollah attacks against Israel since October 8, 2023.

"From Lebanese territory, Israel's sovereignty was breached for over a year," Sa'ar said. "For no reason and unprovoked, Hezbollah joined Hamas on October 8th and since then fired tens of thousands of missiles, rockets and drones at Israeli citizens and communities. Israel did what any country would - it defended itself against a brutal aggressor."

Regarding Syria, the minister mentioned the 1974 separation of forces agreement, highlighting that Israel had withdrawn from vast areas after the Yom Kippur War.

"While Assad's regime disintegrated, armed groups entered the buffer zone and attacked UNDOF forces, in violation of the Disengagement Agreement from 1974," Sa'ar said. "Israel temporarily entered a few limited points to prevent the threat of radical Islamists against its citizens and communities. Israel will not wait for another October 7th on any of its borders."

He also categorically refuted allegations concerning Egypt, reminding of the complete Israeli withdrawal from Sinai and the dismantling of settlements as part of the peace agreement.

In conclusion of his statement, Saar drew a historical parallel with the World War II, criticizing Ireland's position of neutrality during the conflict. Ireland even sent condolences to Germany on the death of Adolf Hitler.