Sa'ar confirms secret meeting with President of Somaliland prior to formal establishment of relations

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar revealed Monday that he met in October last year with the President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where they established ties between the two countries, before Israel's public recognition of Somaliland.

Sa'ar said, "I will always be proud of the privilege I had in writing the first pages of the story of our relationship. I am sure this partnership will continue and grow stronger."

Foreign Minister Sa'ar added and thanked the President of Somaliland for opening the Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem: "I believe that more countries will do so in the near future. Indeed, there are challenges in building the relationship between Israel and Somaliland. Unfortunately, there are many who are trying to thwart itm but they will not succeed." In response, the President of Somaliland praised the minister for "his important role in advancing relations between the countries."

As previously reported, last December the Ministry of Foreign Affairs permitted the publication that, as part of the intensive secret negotiations that had been conducted for months between Israel and Somaliland, the President of Somaliland made a secret visit to Israel in October, during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and Mossad chief Dedi Barnea.

The Foreign Ministry also said that Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar conducted secret talks with Somaliland for several months, during which he met several times with the entourage of President Abdullahi.