Sa’ar in Prague: Israel urges Europe to confront Iran, Czech Republic names antisemitism envoy

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held talks on Monday in Prague with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, marking a high-level diplomatic visit focused on deepening bilateral ties and coordinating positions on key international and Middle Eastern issues.

The meeting underscored the close relationship between Israel and the Czech Republic, long considered one of Israel’s strongest partners within the European Union.

During the visit, the Czech foreign minister announced the appointment of a special envoy dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and the fight against antisemitism, a move welcomed by the Israeli delegation as a significant step amid rising antisemitism across Europe.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of historical responsibility, education, and international cooperation in confronting hatred and preserving the memory of the Shoah.

Regional security developments featured prominently in the discussions, with Sa’ar delivering a sharp condemnation of Iran’s leadership.

He accused the Iranian regime of continuing brutal repression against its own population, saying that “behind the internet blackout, the repression in Iran goes on.”

According to Sa’ar, Iranian authorities are violently suppressing citizens who are demanding basic freedoms, while simultaneously attempting to conceal these actions from the outside world.

Sa’ar also pointed to Iran’s role beyond its borders, describing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a central force behind terrorism and instability across the Middle East and beyond. He argued that for decades the Guards have financed, armed, and directed militant groups, contributing to conflicts that threaten regional and international security.

In this context, the Israeli foreign minister called on the European Union to adopt a firmer stance toward Tehran. “I urge the EU to rise to the occasion,” Sa’ar said, appealing to European leaders to respond to the aspirations of the Iranian people and to formally designate the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

He further warned that Iran’s nuclear ambitions represent a global danger, not only a regional one.

Sa’ar stressed that a regime he described as “the most dangerous and extremist in the world” is actively seeking advanced weapons capabilities while backing terrorist organizations and destabilizing states. “This is a threat not just to Israel and the Middle East,” he said, “but to Europe as well.”