Sa’ar: Israel must invest in global diplomacy as strategic grontline

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar highlighted Israel’s growing diplomatic reach during the opening of a debate in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, emphasizing unprecedented outreach efforts despite a politically challenging 2025.

Sa’ar noted that Israel has expanded its political presence in Europe, Latin America, and Africa, opening three new embassies this year even while facing what he described as “political isolation.”

He also mentioned the country’s intensified campaign to engage global public opinion, citing the arrival of over 300 delegations in 2025, roughly 15 times more than in previous years. Among these were a delegation of 1,000 pastors, religious figures, and influencers from the United States, 250 U.S. state legislators, and 160 representatives from Germany’s 16 federal states, which Sa’ar called the largest-ever delegation from Germany.

Highlighting the strategic importance of diplomacy, Sa’ar urged that investment in these efforts match the resources devoted to military capabilities such as aircraft, missiles, and interceptors.

He acknowledged that while the Foreign Ministry received a budget increase this year, current funding remains insufficient given the challenges Israel faces from adversaries and competing global narratives.

Looking ahead, Sa’ar said he intends to raise the need for expanded diplomatic funding at an upcoming government meeting on the 2026 budget. He stressed that public opinion campaigns abroad are now a core part of Israel’s existential security, alongside its traditional military defense. “Without the military, Israel has no existence,” he said, “but today, the political and diplomatic front is equally vital.”