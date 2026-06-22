Sa'ar meets EU Mediterranean Commissioner, calls for 'open dialogue' with Europe

Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar met Monday in Jerusalem with European Union Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, holding talks focused on Israel-EU relations and regional issues.

The meeting began with a private discussion between the two officials before expanding to include members of their respective delegations. Sa'ar and Suica later delivered remarks to the media.

During his statement, Sa'ar emphasized the importance of ties between Israel and Europe, describing the relationship as strategically valuable for both sides.

"The relations between Israel and Europe are important to both of us," Sa'ar said. "Europe has common interests and significant and comprehensive cooperation with Israel."

The foreign minister described Israel as a democratic and progressive country whose contributions are increasingly recognized by European partners.

Sa'ar also stressed the importance of maintaining direct communication between Israel and the European Union, while warning against attempts to impose political positions through diplomatic engagement.

"We believe in the importance of a sincere, comprehensive and open dialogue with the European Union," he said. "But there can be no dialogue when one side dictates its political views to the other. Certainly not when it comes to fundamental issues that are at the core of our existence."

The foreign minister used the occasion to reiterate Israel's longstanding position on settlements in the West Bank, arguing that successive Israeli governments have defended what they view as the Jewish people's historic right to live in the territory.

He also linked the issue to Israel's security needs, saying the area provides essential strategic depth for the country.

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The meeting comes as Israel and the European Union continue discussions on a range of issues, including regional security, economic cooperation and developments in the Middle East.

While differences remain on several political issues, both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue and cooperation amid ongoing regional challenges.