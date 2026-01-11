Samoa to open embassy in Jerusalem in 2026

Samoa has announced plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem next year, becoming the latest Pacific Island nation to establish a diplomatic presence in the Israeli capital.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke by phone on Sunday with Samoan Prime Minister Laʻauli Leuatea Schmidt to welcome the decision, Israeli officials said.

During the call, Sa'ar invited Schmidt to visit Israel and encouraged senior officials from Samoa’s foreign ministry to travel to Jerusalem to advance preparations for the embassy’s opening.

Sa'ar also expressed appreciation for Samoa’s voting record at the United Nations, where the Pacific nation has frequently backed Israel on key resolutions, according to Israel’s foreign ministry.

Diplomatic ties between Israel and Samoa have expanded in recent years, including development cooperation led by Israel’s international aid agency, MASHAV.

Israeli-supported programs in Samoa have focused on areas such as energy training and technical systems. In 2023, the two countries also ratified an agreement allowing mutual visa-free travel.

Once opened, the Samoan mission will be the third embassy from a Pacific Island country located in Jerusalem, following Papua New Guinea’s move in 2023 and Fiji’s decision to establish an embassy in 2025.

Israel considers Jerusalem its capital, a status not widely recognized internationally. The planned embassy opening is likely to be closely watched amid ongoing diplomatic debates over the city’s status.