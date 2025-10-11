Schedule of Trump's 3.5-hour visit to Israel on Monday revealed

The leader will touch down at 9:20AM local time, will meet with leaders and hostage families, address the Knesset and depart at 13:00

Amichai Stein
Amichai Stein
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Trump with Netanyahu in Palm Beach, Florida in 2024
Trump with Netanyahu in Palm Beach, Florida in 2024AP/Alex Brandon

On his arrival to Israel on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will land at 9:20 AM Israel time and be received by the President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, i24NEWS learned on Saturday. 

Video poster
Hamas agrees to free all hostages under Trump plan

At 9:40 the U.S. leader will head for the Knesset (Israeli parliament), where he will meet with Netanyahu and the families of the hostages among others. Official speeches will be held. 

At 11:00 Trump will address the Knesset plenary. At 13:00 his plane will take off from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport. 

This article received 0 comments

Comments