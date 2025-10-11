Schedule of Trump's 3.5-hour visit to Israel on Monday revealed

On his arrival to Israel on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will land at 9:20 AM Israel time and be received by the President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, i24NEWS learned on Saturday.

At 9:40 the U.S. leader will head for the Knesset (Israeli parliament), where he will meet with Netanyahu and the families of the hostages among others. Official speeches will be held.

At 11:00 Trump will address the Knesset plenary. At 13:00 his plane will take off from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.