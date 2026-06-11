Slovenia lifts arms restrictions on Israel, reversing previous government's policy

The Slovenian government led by Prime Minister Janez Janša has announced the repeal of restrictive measures imposed on Israel by the previous administration under Robert Golob, including a ban on the export, import, and transit of arms and military equipment between the two countries.

Following a government meeting, Slovenia's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense confirmed that the resolutions underpinning the sanctions had been revoked. The measures were introduced by the former government over what it described as violations of international law, humanitarian law, and the rights of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The policy reversal was welcomed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who praised Janša for what he called a "swift and just" decision to end what he described as "distorted anti-Israeli measures."

In a post on social media, Sa'ar hailed the Slovenian prime minister as a "courageous leader" and a "true friend of Israel."

"We will accomplish great things together," Sa'ar wrote, describing the move as a sign of strengthening ties between Jerusalem and Ljubljana.

The decision marks a significant shift in Slovenia's approach toward Israel and could pave the way for renewed cooperation in several areas, particularly in the security and economic sectors.

The move also comes after previous tensions in bilateral relations, including Slovenia's refusal to allow an Israir flight to land in the country amid broader disputes related to the conflict in the Middle East.

By lifting the restrictions, the Janša government signals a change in Slovenia's foreign policy stance and a willingness to restore and deepen its relationship with Israel.