Somaliland Foreign Minister says Israel recognition marks turning point

Days after Israel formally recognized Somaliland, the territory’s Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam spoke with i24NEWS The Rundown anchor Nicole Zedeck in an exclusive interview, describing the move as a major diplomatic breakthrough.

Dahir Adam said Israel’s recognition carries both symbolic and practical weight, arguing it validates Somaliland’s longstanding claim to statehood under international law rather than political considerations.

He said the decision strengthens Somaliland’s diplomatic standing, enables direct bilateral cooperation, and could encourage other countries that have previously hesitated to engage openly.

Calling Israel a democratic and globally influential nation, Dahir Adam said Jerusalem’s decision to recognize Somaliland signals confidence in its stability and governance. He added that Israel’s assessment of Somaliland as a reliable and peace-oriented partner is likely to prompt other countries to reassess their own positions. “For years we asked the world to look closely at our case,” he said, adding that Israel’s recognition may finally push others to do so seriously.

Addressing criticism from some international actors who argue the move could destabilize the Horn of Africa, Dahir Adam said recognition does not violate international law. He emphasized that Somaliland is not seeking secession but rather the restoration of sovereignty that existed prior to a failed union. He also noted that the UN Security Council has not issued a formal condemnation, describing the body as divided on the issue.

In a direct message to Israelis, Dahir Adam praised Israel for what he called a forward-thinking and principled decision. He highlighted Somaliland’s record of maintaining peace for more than three decades, building democratic institutions, holding regular elections, and achieving peaceful transfers of power without external assistance.

“Israel has shown it is willing to judge Somaliland on facts, not narratives,” he said, expressing hope that the recognition will open the door for broader international engagement and lasting cooperation between the two sides.