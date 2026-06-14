Somaliland president arrives in Israel for historic first state visit

The President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, arrived in Israel Sunday for the first-ever state visit by a Somaliland head of state, a landmark moment in the relationship between the two countries that Israel has long championed on the international stage.

"Israel answered first," Abdullahi wrote on arrival, referencing Somaliland's 35-year struggle for international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. "Today marks a historic milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between Somaliland and Israel." President Isaac Herzog welcomed Irro warmly, writing in both English and Somali: "Ku soo dhawow Israel" — welcome to Israel.

At the official reception, Herzog said both countries had "acted with courage and realism," noting that Israel had recognized Somaliland as an independent state, a reality on the ground for several decades.

He was moved by images of Somalilanders celebrating the new relationship. "The beautiful images of the people of Somaliland waving Israeli flags in celebration of this new relationship warmed all our hearts," he said.

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Herzog called on both sides to now move from declarations to practical cooperation across a range of fields, citing shared strategic challenges including the threat of radical extremism, regional security, and the protection of maritime freedom.

Abdullahi, speaking at the reception, said the visit carried unique personal and historical weight. "This is the first visit by the president of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such honor," he said. "The ceremony and hospitality extended to our delegation reflect not only protocol but also a genuine gesture of respect."

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Representing what he called the aspirations of six million people, Abdullahi said, "Today I am not alone. I represent six million people who thank the government of Israel."