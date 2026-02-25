Somaliland president to make first official visit to Israel next month

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is expected to arrive in Jerusalem at the end of March for his first official visit to Israel, i24NEWS's sister Hebrew channel reported on Tuesday. The historic trip follows Israel’s recognition of Somaliland’s independence in December 2025, making it the only country in the world to formally recognize the breakaway region that declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991.

The visit is set to carry strategic and security implications for the Horn of Africa. Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s Minister of Presidential Affairs, told AFP that his country is prepared to grant Israel and the United States preferred and exclusive access to its mineral resources. He also said the government is open to the establishment of military bases, noting that he “cannot rule out” the possibility of a permanent Israeli military presence in the territory.

Somaliland has managed its affairs independently for more than three decades, maintaining its own army, currency, and passports. Recognition by Israel represents a significant step toward broader international legitimacy and strengthens its efforts to break out of political isolation.

The move has drawn strong criticism from the government in Mogadishu, which continues to regard Somaliland as part of Somalia. Despite opposition, Hargeisa has pursued closer ties with the West and Israel, signaling its ambition to present itself as a stable and independent entity in contrast to the rest of Somalia.

As seen above, i24NEWS correspondent Yonatan Raveh reported from Somaliland shortly after Israel’s recognition on December 29, 2025, describing widespread excitement in the streets of Hargeisa over the new alliance with Jerusalem. The visit is expected to further consolidate political and economic relations between Israel and Somaliland.

Analysts note that proposals for military and economic cooperation could enhance Israel’s presence and influence in the Horn of Africa, a strategically important region for maritime security and mineral resources. Officials in Jerusalem have not yet commented on specific arrangements for the upcoming visit.

The historic visit of President Abdullahi marks a key milestone in Somaliland’s international diplomacy and underscores Israel’s role in supporting new avenues for recognition of autonomous regions in politically complex areas.