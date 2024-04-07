President Herzog gifts abductee necklace to Rwandan counterpart

President Yitzhak Herzog of Israel met Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday as part of the 30th-anniversary events commemorating the genocide in Rwanda.

During the meeting, President Herzog presented President Kagame with a symbolic gesture—a CD containing images of the abductees, calling for their immediate release.

"This chain is for the release of the abductees, something we all pray for, we want them to return as soon as possible. On the necklace it says: 'Our heart is captive in Gaza,'" President Herzog explained, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

President Herzog's visit to Africa marks the first by an Israeli leader since the October 7th massacre and is part of ongoing international efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, President Herzog met with former US President Bill Clinton to discuss the urgent need for the abductees' return and the international fight against terrorism.

Later, President Herzog participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the national monument and attended the main state ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Rwanda. Among the speakers at the event was President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who condemned the Hamas attack on October 7th and called for the immediate release of the hostages.

Following his visit, President Herzog held policy meetings with world leaders to emphasize the urgency of securing the release of the abductees, including women, children, and the elderly, held by Hamas for six months.

President Herzog remarked, "I stood today with leaders from around the world to honor the memory of the victims of the genocide in Rwanda. The world must not allow the politicization of genocide; we must all stand together in the promise 'Never again.'"