“There will be no Palestinian state, this land is ours" declares Netanyahu

At a ceremony in Maale Adumim (West Bank), marking the signing of an urban development agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected the prospect of a Palestinian state. “There will be no Palestinian state. This land is ours,” he declared to residents and local officials.

In his speech, Netanyahu recalled his first visit to the area at age 18, shortly after the 1967 war.

He announced a large-scale development plan that aims to double Maale Adumim’s population to 70,000 within the next five years, a move he described as “a considerable change” for the city and the region.

Turning to the ongoing war, Netanyahu praised the courage of IDF soldiers and the resilience of Israeli citizens. He pledged to fight until all remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is fully defeated. “What began in Gaza will end in Gaza,” he said.

The Prime Minister also pointed to Israel’s broader confrontation with Iran and its regional proxies, including the Houthis. He stressed that the war’s purpose is to guarantee Israel’s security and safeguard “the future of millions of Israelis.”

Closing his remarks, Netanyahu underlined Israel’s resolve: “We are fighting to secure the survival of Israel and to fulfill the dream of past and future generations.”