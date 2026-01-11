Theses are the Israeli companies set to enter Somaliland’s market

Two Israeli companies, VisiRight and Amore Capital, announced a strategic collaboration on Sunday aimed at supporting Israeli businesses seeking to enter the Somaliland market.

The initiative follows Israel’s recent recognition of the self-declared republic, a diplomatic move that has drawn international attention and highlighted new economic opportunities in the region.

Somaliland, situated on a key route along the Red Sea, has seen significant development at the Berbera port, fueled by infrastructure and logistics investments.

The country offers potential for projects across sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, telecommunications, and logistics, while also providing access to the growing markets of Ethiopia and neighboring countries through regional trade agreements.

Under the new partnership, VisiRight and Amore Capital plan to help Israeli companies, ranging from infrastructure and real estate firms to startups in water management, renewable energy, and smart technologies, navigate the Somaliland market.

The collaboration aims to facilitate connections with government agencies, regulators, and local business partners, enabling a structured and sustainable entry into the country.