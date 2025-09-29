Trump hosts trilateral call between Israel and Qatar, leaders agree on cooperation

President Donald J. Trump hosted a trilateral phone call today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, aiming to improve relations and strengthen regional security.

During the call, President Trump emphasized his desire to put Israeli-Qatari relations on a positive track following years of grievances and miscommunications.

The three leaders agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed deep regret over a recent Israeli missile strike targeting Hamas in Qatar that unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman. He also acknowledged that Israel’s targeting of Hamas leadership during ongoing hostage negotiations violated Qatari sovereignty and pledged that such attacks would not occur in the future.

Prime Minister Al Thani welcomed these assurances, highlighting Qatar’s readiness to continue contributing to regional security and stability, a commitment that Netanyahu echoed.

The leaders also discussed a proposal to end the war in Gaza, broader prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for greater understanding between their countries. President Trump praised both leaders for taking steps toward greater cooperation in the interest of peace and security for all.

Netanyahu’s apology sparked criticism within Israel. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the apology as “a disgrace,” drawing a historical parallel: “Today is the anniversary of the Munich Agreement, signed on September 29, 1938. Then as now, Churchill’s statement resonates: ‘England could have chosen between disgrace and war; it chose disgrace and therefore will also receive war.’ The fawning apology to a country that supports and finances terrorism is a disgrace.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also defended Israel’s missile strike on senior Hamas figures in Qatar, calling it “an important, just, and moral attack of unparalleled magnitude.” He condemned Qatar as a supporter and financier of terrorism, saying that those responsible for the October 7 massacre must know “there is no place in the world where they are safe.”