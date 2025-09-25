Trump: I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that that he “will not allow Israel will to annex the West Bank.”

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen.”

Trump's statement comes as Israel is weighing a response to the unilateral declarations by a string of countries — including key U.S. allies like the United Kingdom and Canada — in recognition of Palestinian statehood. Annexation, possibly partial, of the West Bank has been floated as one among the potential measures.

Trump said that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring that he would be firm in not allowing annexation, adding, “It’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

Netanyahu is slated to visit the White House on Monday, his fourth trip to Washington during Trump’s second term.