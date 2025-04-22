Trump says he & Netanyahu 'are on the same side of every issue'

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing with him, among other things, economic trade issues and the Iranian issue.

Trump & Netanyahu hold phone call: 'We are on the same side of every issue," Trump said on his Truth social media.

This comes amid ongoing talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program, as well as the talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to free the hostages.

In this regard, the cabinet ministers will convene this evening to discuss the war in Gaza and the possibility of expanding the operation. In addition, they will receive an update on the negotiations for the deal.