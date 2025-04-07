Trump: 'We're having direct talks with Iran. On Saturday we have a very big meeting'

In a surprise announcement at a joint Oval Office presser with with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran were beginning direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1909327265348911382 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable" to what Trump said was "the obvious" alternative, strongly hinting at a military strike against the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

Trump told reporters that Saturday's talks with Iran would be at a very high level and he held out the possibility that a deal could be reached.

"We have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly," Trump said.

"I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger. And I hate to say it, great danger because they can't have a nuclear weapon."