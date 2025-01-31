Trump, Netanyahu to have working meeting on Tuesday, White House says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Washington on Tuesday for a working meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday.

"I can confirm that Prime Minister Netanyahu will be here on Tuesday of February 4th for a working meeting and visit with the president," the spokesperson said. "And I'm sure you will all be here very excited to cover that visit."

Earlier this week, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff made a rare trip to Gaza this week in a bid to prop up the fragile ceasefire between the Jewish state and the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas. He also met with Netanyahu.

Trump meanwhile insisted that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gazans, despite the two Arab nations dismissing his plan for the relocation of Palestinians from the war-ravaged territory.

"They will do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday. "They're going to do it. We do a lot for them, and they're going to do it."