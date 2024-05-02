Turkey has ceased all exports and imports to and from Israel as of Thursday, according to Bloomberg News, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

The move marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, wasted no time in condemning the action, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of violating agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1786047725332492589 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement posted on X, Katz denounced Erdogan's actions, stating, "This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements."

Katz further directed the Israeli Foreign Ministry to pursue alternatives for trade with Turkey, emphasizing a focus on local production and imports from other countries.

"We will immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries," Katz asserted.

He also expressed confidence in Israel's ability to navigate the situation, pledging, "Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy. We Win, and They Lose."

The halt in trade comes amid existing free trade agreements between Israel and Turkey, which were established in the mid-1990s but are now being violated.

Last month, Turkey announced export trade restrictions to Israel on 54 products, including cement, steel, aluminum, iron construction materials, and equipment, in response to the war in the Gaza Strip.