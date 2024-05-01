Turkey joins South Africa in genocide case against Israel

Turkey has declared its intention to join South Africa in a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the announcement during a joint press conference held in Ankara, alongside Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

Fidan revealed that Turkey would officially submit an intervention declaration before the ICJ, aligning itself with South Africa's legal proceedings against Israel. The move underscores Turkey's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasized Fidan.

(AP Photo/Patrick Post)

The decision comes after the ICJ previously ordered Israel to refrain from any actions that could potentially constitute genocide under the Genocide Convention. Additionally, Israel was directed to ensure its military forces do not engage in genocidal acts against Palestinians. South Africa had initiated the legal action, accusing Israel of perpetrating state-led genocide in Gaza.

Earlier statements from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated Turkey's involvement in providing documentation for the case. However, Israel and its Western allies have vehemently rejected the allegations, dismissing them as baseless.