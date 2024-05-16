Turkey's trade ban with Israel takes economic toll on both sides

Turkey's abrupt ban on trade with Israel has sent shockwaves through both nations, impacting communities on both sides of the equation.

The ban, announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 3, has already disrupted economic ties, affecting prices in Israel and cutting off a crucial trade route for kosher food.

The sudden move, coming after months of strained relations and escalating tensions, has left many reeling. Rami Simon, a Turkish Jew involved in trade with Israel, lamented the halt in business activities, stating, "For the last two weeks, everything stopped. We can't do normal business."

Turkey's ban on trade with Israel is one of the most significant steps taken by any country to oppose Israel's recent conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Erdogan made it clear that trade would only resume once a permanent ceasefire was established between Israel and Hamas.

The economic fallout is palpable, given Turkey's status as Israel's fourth-largest trading partner in 2023, responsible for billions of dollars in exports to Israel. The ban disrupts the flow of essential goods, including staples like pasta and chocolate, and construction materials vital for Israel's infrastructure projects.

Moreover, Turkey's proximity to Israel has made it a preferred source for goods, with over 300 kosher-certified factories operating across Turkey. However, the ban has brought kosher production to a standstill, leaving Israeli consumers and kosher markets worldwide facing shortages.

Despite historical economic ties, relations have soured in recent years, particularly since Erdogan's tenure. The ban follows Erdogan's vocal support for Hamas and strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.