Turkish-Israeli trade deal not on the cards, officials tell i24NEWS

After U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack said this evening that "in not too long of a time you’ll see a trade deal between Turkey and Israel", a senior Turkish official tells i24NEWS that "there is no such deal on the table."

Israeli officials also raised eyebrows at the official's statement, saying: "It is completely unclear what this is based on," certainly in light of the Israeli veto on the entry of Turkish forces into Gaza.

Turkey has been intensely involved in Gaza talks, including hosting a Hamas delegation on Saturday, ahead of the gathering in Istanbul of the foreign ministers of the so-called "guarantor countries" as stipulated in the ceasefire plan put forth by the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump. The countries include Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.