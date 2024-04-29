U.S., allies worry ICC case against Netanyahu can hurt truce chances - report

The United States and allies fear the potential International Criminal Court (ICC) case against Israel's top officials, including the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could jeopardize the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The concern is that Israel will back out of the truce-hostages deal if the ICC proceeds with the warrants, according to two of the people who spoke to the outlet.

Group of Seven (G7) nations "have begun a quiet diplomatic effort to convey that message to the Hague-based court," read the report.

The ICC is said to be weighing arrest warrants targeting both senior Israeli officials as well as the leadership of Hamas over their conduct in the Gaza war, said Bloomberg sources.

Washington opposes the investigation, arguing the ICC doesn’t have jurisdiction in this situation, according to the U.S. officials cited in the report.

