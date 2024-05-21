The path to formalizing Israeli-Saudi relations is complex, requiring a period of calm in Gaza and a renewed discussion on Palestinian governance, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew.

Speaking at the Israel Democracy Institute’s Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society on Tuesday, Lew emphasized that these elements are crucial for advancing the trilateral deal involving the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

"There’s going to have to be some period of quiet, I think, in Gaza, and there’s going to have to be a conversation about how do you deal with the question of the future of Palestinian governance," Lew stated.

His comments follow U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s recent visit to both Saudi Arabia and Israel to push forward the normalization deal.

The deal's first pillar, a security pact between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, is nearing completion. “We’re making very good progress on that aspect of the deal,” Lew confirmed. However, the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia remains intricate, hinging on the third pillar: the pathway to a Palestinian state.

For normalization to proceed, the envisioned Palestinian state would need to be a “demilitarized entity,” with Israel retaining the right to self-defense.

“Now, if you start with that frame, it's a question of how willing are leaders to get into that conversation, and that's what we're going to find out,” Lew added.

Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Lew highlighted the importance of Israeli regional integration to counter Iranian aggression. He cited a recent collaborative defense effort involving the U.S., France, Great Britain, Jordan, and Israel against an Iranian missile and drone attack as a model for future cooperation.

President Isaac Herzog also addressed the conference, expressing support for the Saudi deal. He described it as a potential “historic 'game-changer'” capable of countering regional threats.

Herzog underscored that the October 7 attack by Hamas aimed to derail normalization efforts and stressed the broader, strategic importance of these diplomatic initiatives.

(Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File)

U.S. President Joe Biden, prior to the October 7 attack, had outlined a visionary plan to transform Israel and the region into a global transit hub.

Herzog urged that every effort be made to realize this vision, highlighting the transformative potential of the normalization process.