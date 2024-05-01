According to a report by The Guardian, efforts for Middle East peace are encountering hurdles amid ongoing conflict in Gaza and resistance from the Israeli government.

The report highlights Saudi Arabia and the U.S.'s consideration of an alternative strategy, originally part of a broader peace settlement involving Israel and Palestine.

Under this plan, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia would forge a defense pact, collaborate on Saudi Arabia's civilian nuclear power industry, and engage in technology-sharing initiatives.

Riyadh remains open to normalizing relations with Israel, contingent on the acceptance of a two-state solution by the Israeli government. However, completion of the U.S.-Saudi agreements would no longer hinge on Israel's cooperation, marking a departure from previous negotiations.

While Riyadh extends an olive branch to Israel with the possibility of normalized diplomatic relations, it signals a readiness to proceed with or without Israeli cooperation.