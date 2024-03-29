U.S. authorizes transfer of bombs and fighter jets to Israel amid war

The United States has approved the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, despite public concerns about a potential military offensive in Rafah, according to a report by The Washington Post on Friday.

Citing officials from the Pentagon and the State Department, the newspaper revealed that the new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs.

Additionally, the authorization encompasses the transfer of 25 F-35 fighter jets, originally approved by Congress in 2008.

Washington, a longtime ally of Israel, provides $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to the country.

Amid heightened tensions and the war with Hamas in Gaza, the United States has been expediting the delivery of air defenses and munitions to Israel.

Israeli Air Force

The Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel has faced criticism from some quarters, including Democrats and Arab American groups, who argue that such support fosters a sense of impunity for Israel.

In response to inquiries from The Washington Post, a White House official affirmed the administration's stance, stating, "We have continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself. Conditioning aid has not been our policy."