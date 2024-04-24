The United States has opted not to impose sanctions on Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) Netzah Yehuda Battalion, Ynet reported on Wednesday afternoon, citing sources from within Israel.

The decision comes after intense pressure from various segments of the Israeli political spectrum.

Last Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at potential actions regarding military aid to specific Israeli army units accused of human rights violations in the West Bank before October 7.

Initial reports suggested that Blinken might move forward with sanctions against the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, raising concerns and sparking reactions from Israeli officials.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposed the possibility of sanctions, vowing to challenge the decision with all available means.

In a statement published on Saturday night, Netanyahu criticized the proposed sanctions as "the height of absurdity and a moral blow."

Similarly, opposition leader Yair Lapid voiced his disapproval, labeling the potential sanctions as a "mistake" and emphasizing the need for Israel to take action to prevent them from being implemented.