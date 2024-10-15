U.S. issues warning to Israel: resolve Gaza crisis or face arms embargo

The United States has issued a stark ultimatum to Israel regarding the escalating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Senior administration officials have conveyed a clear message: resolve the situation within 30 days, or face potential sanctions on arms shipments. This threat of an arms embargo represents a pivotal moment in the relationship between the two longstanding allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have explicitly warned the Israeli government about the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis.

A formal document sent to Israeli ministers Ron Dermer and Yoav Gallant states: "Failure to implement these measures could lead to consequences for American policy, in accordance with American law."

This pressure from Washington aligns with recent calls from French President Emmanuel Macron, who urged an end to arms deliveries to Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the notion of an embargo as a "shame."