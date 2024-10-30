U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein, and President Biden's adviser, Brett McGurk, are scheduled to arrive in Israel tomorrow as part of renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a potential agreement concerning the ongoing situation in Lebanon.

This visit comes amid escalating tensions in the region and an urgent push from Washington to achieve concrete results ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to sources to i24NEWS, the discussions will primarily focus on a possible diplomatic deal addressing security guarantees in southern Lebanon.

Israel has been vocal about its demands, particularly emphasizing the need for strict measures to prevent the introduction of illegal weapons into the demilitarized zone. These security concerns have been central to Israel's position as it navigates the complexities of the regional situation.

In a parallel effort, CIA Director William Burns is expected to travel to Cairo in the coming days to continue negotiations related to hostages, further illustrating the multi-faceted approach the U.S. is taking in the region. The dual tracks of diplomacy highlight Washington's commitment to addressing both security and humanitarian issues as tensions simmer.

AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan, File

In Lebanon, there are signs of potential movement toward negotiations. Sources close to Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, indicate that they are awaiting an official and definitive position from Israel regarding the cessation of military operations. Additionally, Lebanese media report that an upcoming meeting between interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Berri is in the works, signaling a potential alignment in Lebanese leadership as they seek to address the ongoing crisis.

Negotiations with Hamas are also in focus, with two key proposals currently being discussed: the Egyptian "restricted agreement" and its Qatari counterpart. Both initiatives aim to establish frameworks for reducing hostilities and addressing humanitarian concerns in the region.