U.S. policy tied to Israeli response on humanitarian crisis, Biden warns Netanyahu

U.S. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu held a 45 minutes phone call, their first phone call since the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza.

President Joe Biden cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that U.S. policy would be contingent upon Israeli actions to address the humanitarian situation in the region.

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu extensively discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized the 'intolerable nature' of the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian crisis. He stressed the urgent need for Israel to announce and implement specific, concrete, and measurable steps to mitigate civilian harm, alleviate humanitarian suffering, and ensure the safety of aid workers.

Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Furthermore, President Biden mentioned that the trajectory of U.S. policy concerning Gaza would be determined by the immediacy and effectiveness of Israel's actions in response to these steps. He reiterated the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stabilize the situation and protect innocent civilians. Additionally, he urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to empower negotiators to swiftly reach a resolution to bring the hostages home.

Beyond the Gaza situation, the two leaders also addressed public threats made by Iran against Israel and its people. President Biden affirmed the United States' unwavering support for Israel in the face of these threats.