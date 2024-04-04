The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a suspension of diplomatic coordination with Israel in the wake of the death of seven humanitarian workers in Gaza.

The decision was confirmed by official sources to i24NEWS, marking a crisis between the two countries.

Efforts to address the crisis are underway, with Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, engaging in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed. Additionally, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, met with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja in an attempt to find a resolution.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Ambassador Al-Khaja described the current state of affairs as "the darkest day in relations between the countries," indicating the severity of the situation. The summoning of Ambassador Hayek for a reprimand at the UAE Foreign Ministry underscores the strained diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE in the aftermath of the Gaza incident.