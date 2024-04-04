i24NEWS Exclusive: UAE halts diplomatic coordination with Israel

The UAE reaction following the killing of seven humanitarian workers in Gaza

Guy AzrielDiplomatic Correspondent, i24NEWS Hebrew Channel
2 min read
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (C) and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed al-Khaja (C-R) open the Israeli stock market in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 14, 2021 on the same building of the new UAE embassy.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (C) and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed al-Khaja (C-R) open the Israeli stock market in Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 14, 2021 on the same building of the new UAE embassy.Jack Guez/AFP

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a suspension of diplomatic coordination with Israel in the wake of the death of seven humanitarian workers in Gaza. 

The decision was confirmed by official sources to i24NEWS, marking a crisis between the two countries.

Efforts to address the crisis are underway, with Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, engaging in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed. Additionally, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, met with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja in an attempt to find a resolution.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israel KatzYonatan Sindel/Flash90

Ambassador Al-Khaja described the current state of affairs as "the darkest day in relations between the countries," indicating the severity of the situation. The summoning of Ambassador Hayek for a reprimand at the UAE Foreign Ministry underscores the strained diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE in the aftermath of the Gaza incident.

This article received 0 comments