Ukrainian energy company files to seize Russian-owned assets in Israel

Ukrainian energy company DTEK Krymenergo filed a motion in Israeli court to seize highly sensitive assets owned by the Russian Federation in Israel, i24NEWS learned on Monday.

The motion to seize the assets was submitted to the Jerusalem District Court, based on an international arbitration award against Russia in a Dutch court in November 2023, which grants compensation for Ukrainian assets seized by the Russian Federation in the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian company seeks to use this arbitration award to get an Israeli court to enforce it in Israel. The motion includes a demand to seize the Sergei Palace Hotel in Jerusalem and the HaMa'alot parking lot in Jerusalem, both of which are owned by the Russian government.

The two are very sensitive assets for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and therefore very sensitive diplomatically from Israel's perspective.

The District Court ordered the motion to be forwarded for the Russian government's response, and also notified the Israeli government to be involved. The issue is being discussed in the Prime Minister's Office, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council, the Israel Land Authority, and other bodies.

Israeli officials confirmed that this is a very sensitive diplomatic issue.