UN condemns Israel over demolition of UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem

A new diplomatic clash has erupted between the United Nations and Israel following the demolition of the UNRWA headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, by Israeli authorities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly denounced the operation, calling it a violation of the inviolable status of UN premises.

In a statement issued Tuesday by his deputy Farhan Haq, Guterres condemned the Israeli action “in the strongest terms,” noting that the Sheikh Jarrah site remains United Nations property, protected under international law.

He described the measures against UNRWA as “totally unacceptable” and inconsistent with Israel’s obligations under the UN Charter and international conventions, urging the immediate halt of demolitions and the restoration of the premises.

Israel reacted swiftly. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein accused UNRWA of having “direct and proven” ties to Hamas, sharing a video and documents showing that Mohammad Marwan Abu Itiwi, identified as a Hamas operative involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks, had previously worked as a driver for the agency. “Was he your employee of the month?” Marmorstein wrote on social media.

This confrontation comes amid increasingly restrictive Israeli policies toward UNRWA. In October 2024, the Knesset passed legislation barring the agency from operating in Israel and prohibiting official contact with it. The law was later tightened to prevent the supply of water and electricity to UNRWA facilities, and offices in Jerusalem were seized.

Guterres had previously warned Israel that he might bring the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if the measures were not reversed. In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 8, 2026, he noted that some Israeli actions clearly violated international law and should be annulled.

UNRWA has long faced criticism for its alleged ties to Hamas, a concern heightened after Israel presented evidence in 2024 linking agency employees to the October 7 attacks. A review panel led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna acknowledged neutrality issues but noted that Israel had not conclusively proven that many staff members were affiliated with terrorist organizations.

The controversy intensified with recent allegations from a former Hamas hostage, Emily Damari, who claimed to have been held in a UNRWA facility, and accusations from USAID that the UN obstructed a U.S. investigation into the agency’s connections with Hamas. Despite these tensions, the ICJ recently ordered Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza through UN agencies, including UNRWA—a ruling sharply criticized by both Israel and the United States.