UN General Assembly votes for sanctions, arms embargo on Israel

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Wednesday proposed by the Palestinian Authority, calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against Israel.

The meeting was called to call for Israel to immediately end its "occupation" of the West Bank and Palestinian territory. The vote, which ended with 124 votes in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions, reflects persistent divisions within the international community on the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

While the resolution is non-binding, it may have repurcussions in international courts. Any such move in the Security Council, whose resolutions are binding, is expected to be vetoed by the US.

Among the notable supporters of this resolution is France, while the United States opposed it. Germany, for its part, chose to abstain, illustrating the complexity of European positions on this sensitive issue.

Israel's reaction was not long in coming. Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, strongly criticized this decision, calling it "shameful" and accusing it of supporting what he calls the "diplomatic terrorism" of the Palestinian Authority. He regretted that the General Assembly did not choose to commemorate the anniversary of Hamas attacks by condemning the group and calling for the release of hostages. This resolution comes in an already tense context, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to the United States next week to give a speech at the annual UN General Assembly. His visit and his intervention will be closely watched, both by Israel's allies and critics, in an increasingly complex diplomatic climate.