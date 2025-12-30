UN Security Council convenes over Israel’s recognition of Somaliland

The United Nations Security Council convened on Monday to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, a move strongly criticized by Israel’s ambassador, Danny Danon, who called the session a “blatant double standard.”

The meeting followed Israel’s announcement last week that it formally recognizes the State of Somaliland.

Somalia, from which Somaliland declared independence, requested the Security Council debate be held this month under Slovenia’s presidency, rather than next month when Somalia itself will assume the rotating presidency.

“This is not a matter of international security but rather a case of double standards,” said Danon.

“When UN member states promote the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, the issue is accepted without debate or opposition. But when Israel exercises its sovereignty and acts in accordance with international law, the Security Council calls an emergency meeting. This is proof of the bias and hypocrisy of some members of the Council.”

The debate comes amid efforts by Israel and Somaliland to establish full diplomatic relations, in line with an agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The deal includes the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies. Somaliland has also expressed its intention to join the Abraham Accords.